LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,879,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $66,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 2.3 %

TPH traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $38.99. 845,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.