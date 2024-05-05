Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective on the stock.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
LON:PANR opened at GBX 32.65 ($0.41) on Wednesday. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £308.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265.00 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.