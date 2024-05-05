Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

LON:PANR opened at GBX 32.65 ($0.41) on Wednesday. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £308.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265.00 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

