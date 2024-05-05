SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of SNES stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.