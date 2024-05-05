Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.05.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.32. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $4,247,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

