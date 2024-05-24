Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells $148,815.70 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $148,815.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,900.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pranam Kolari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32.

Coupang Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,536,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 216,050 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,657,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,223,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

