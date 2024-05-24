Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells C$387,972.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00.

Timothy Quentin Haldane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50.

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.72.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

