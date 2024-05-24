Insider Selling: Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO) Director Sells C$227,000.00 in Stock

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Regis Faucher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$227,000.00.

Shares of GLO stock opened at C$2.39 on Friday. Global Atomic Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$3.91.

Separately, Cormark lowered Global Atomic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

