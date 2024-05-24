Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $162,513.36 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 26.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

