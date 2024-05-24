Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $350,571.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Down 3.5 %

PAYC opened at $174.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.89. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.