Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells $378,794.02 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $840.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

