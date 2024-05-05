Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 6,346 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

