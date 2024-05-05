SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.27 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

