SouthState Corp Sells 112 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 891.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 259,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.