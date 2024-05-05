Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) PT Lowered to $8.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Scilex Stock Up 1.4 %
Scilex stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91. Scilex has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.37.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
