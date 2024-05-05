Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

