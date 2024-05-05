SouthState Corp Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,537,000 after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.