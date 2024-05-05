StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANH opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. Fanhua has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

