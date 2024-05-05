Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Insider Sells £2,143,024.66 in Stock

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($9.94), for a total transaction of £2,143,024.66 ($2,691,903.86).

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Ashtead Technology stock opened at GBX 791 ($9.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 740.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 629.16. The firm has a market cap of £632.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3,766.67 and a beta of 0.32. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 791 ($9.94).

Ashtead Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 476.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 775 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

