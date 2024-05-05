U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $91.45. 1,435,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,022. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

