Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 154 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.36. The stock had a trading volume of 593,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $161.23 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.92.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

