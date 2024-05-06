Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,254,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000.

SMMD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.74. 31,112 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

