Hedera Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $304.48 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Hedera has a market cap of $4.07 billion and $304.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00058895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,043 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,042.77982 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11404688 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $143,182,267.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

