NFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,488.46 or 1.00023835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.