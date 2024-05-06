Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.82. 37,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $90.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

