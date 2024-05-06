TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$52.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$51.38. 814,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.69. The firm has a market cap of C$53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.75.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.192339 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Insiders bought a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

