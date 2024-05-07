Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.440 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

