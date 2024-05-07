Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at B. Riley

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $31,429,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 46.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 3,378.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $27,247,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,969,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

