Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 13,407 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

