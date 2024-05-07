ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 2% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $227.43 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 994,588,617 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 994,560,893.7993176. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars.

