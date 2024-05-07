Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.36

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.36 and last traded at $75.29, with a volume of 67106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.23.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
