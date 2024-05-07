iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.36

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.36 and last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 78196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.