Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.81

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 831438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

