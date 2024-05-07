Zcash Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $23.05 or 0.00036233 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $376.35 million and approximately $46.98 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00057576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

