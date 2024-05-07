Sernova (TSE:SVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 144113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Sernova Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of C$115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

