SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,728 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

