Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 405 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $683,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.