Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 139,391 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,391 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 593,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $32.35.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

