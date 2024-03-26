Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COWS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 22.49% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

