Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:HAL)

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Stock Performance
Shares of HAL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.61. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$17.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.96.
About Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common
