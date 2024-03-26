IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:DYFI)

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1156 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.