Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.63. The company had a trading volume of 733,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

