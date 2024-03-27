510 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.73. 24,522,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,823,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.