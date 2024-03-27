Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 186,704 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 682,564,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,572,076,937.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $32,008,120.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30.

On Monday, March 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $31,803,464.70.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.10. 4,195,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,480. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

