iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.96. 9,437,443 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

