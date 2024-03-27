J Arnold Wealth Management Co Sells 825 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.1% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HD traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $384.59. 350,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $381.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

