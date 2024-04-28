Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 200.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

