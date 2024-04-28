Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu
Cohu Price Performance
COHU stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
