Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TBLA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 23,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,805.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,325 shares of company stock worth $269,318. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,451 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taboola.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Taboola.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 490,149 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Taboola.com by 655.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

