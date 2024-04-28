Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $120.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGRGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Integer by 7.9% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92.

Integer (NYSE:ITGRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.