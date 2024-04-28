Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $120.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Integer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Integer Stock Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Integer by 7.9% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.