Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bowlero from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 356,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,145,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.50. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

