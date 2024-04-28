Brokerages Set Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Target Price at $15.10

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $97.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. Research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 399,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 61,199 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

